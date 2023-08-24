Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $334.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.02. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.