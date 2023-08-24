Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

