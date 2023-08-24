Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Hess were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,939,000 after buying an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hess by 7.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. Hess Co. has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

