Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,356,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.