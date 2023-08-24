iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,056 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.86.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.