861 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global downgraded Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $359.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

