Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 225.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ABB Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBNY opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

