Wealth Alliance Buys New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,184,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after acquiring an additional 139,129 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $91.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $1,586,209.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,532.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

