Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.31 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.49 and a one year high of $350.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

