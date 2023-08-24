Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.