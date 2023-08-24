Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,121 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,121 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,585,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $186,569,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,546,253 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.68. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

