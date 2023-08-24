SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $345.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.56.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

