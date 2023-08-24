Wealth Alliance Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $380.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.