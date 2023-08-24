Wealth Alliance Buys New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC stock opened at $222.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average of $221.83. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

