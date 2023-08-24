Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $78.88

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.88, but opened at $77.24. Best Buy shares last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 293,476 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,460.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.