Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,936,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,599,382 shares.The stock last traded at $91.65 and had previously closed at $90.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

