Wealth Alliance Sells 26 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chemed were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CHE opened at $502.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

