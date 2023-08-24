iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.