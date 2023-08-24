Wealth Alliance Has $305,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,809,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.