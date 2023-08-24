Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.