HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $277.14 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

