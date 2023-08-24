Wealth Alliance Purchases 671 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,589,195. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.79. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

