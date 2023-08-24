One Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $201.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

