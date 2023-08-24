Wealth Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Wealth Alliance owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

