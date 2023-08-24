One Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,877 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

