Wealth Alliance Sells 3,011 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $120.41 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

