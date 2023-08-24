Wealth Alliance Sells 470 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.