Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,539 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

