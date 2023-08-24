Wealth Alliance Acquires New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $267.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 113,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 113,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,153 shares of company stock valued at $58,326,895 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

