One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

