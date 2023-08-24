Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,624 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognex were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

