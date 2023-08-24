One Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.0% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $679.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

