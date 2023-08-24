Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

