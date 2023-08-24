Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $170.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.