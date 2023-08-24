Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

