Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,576 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 349,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

