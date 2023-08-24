Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

