Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 79,813 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,813 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 419,821 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.