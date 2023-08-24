Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

