Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,101 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.