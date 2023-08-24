Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,101 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
MAA opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
