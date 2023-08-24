Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celsius Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $180.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Celsius by 10.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 432.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.