Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $220.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $96,880,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

