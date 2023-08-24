Henry Schein, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.