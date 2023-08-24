Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.