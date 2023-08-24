Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

SNPTF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

