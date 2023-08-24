Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
SNPTF opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
