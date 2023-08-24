Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

