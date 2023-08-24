Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVCGF opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Iveco Group has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications in Italy and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

