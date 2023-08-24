Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.89.

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

