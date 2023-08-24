FY2024 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the network technology company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Shares of PANW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

