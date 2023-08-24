Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 4.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 327.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

